LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sellersburg residents are no longer under a boil water advisory.
The advisory was lifted on Nov. 18, days after it went into effect following a water main break on Nov. 13. The break left about 400 customers without water for nearly two days. About 40-50 businesses were among those who lost power.
Town officials said a company installing digital fiber hit a primary water line along U.S. 31, near Broadway, destroying about 30 feet of it.
Water service was restored to all customers by 7:30 p.m. Friday, but the advisory remained in effect until early Monday morning.
In a news release, town officials expressed gratitude to Sellersburg employees who delivered bottled water to customers affected by the outage, and for donations of bottled water from Walmart and Sam's in Clarksville. The town also thanked the Salvation Army for its help.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.