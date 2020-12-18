LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon lovers braved the cold Friday morning for a one-time release of an Old Forester bourbon.
Several bourbon aficionados bundled up to wait in lines outside Old Forester in downtown Louisville Friday morning, many even sitting in lawn chairs to get a bottle of Old Forester 150th Anniversary.
Due to social distancing guidelines, only five shoppers were allowed inside the store at a time.
One man waiting in line told WDRB News that Kentucky residents have the opportunity to take advantage of these popular bourbon releases.
"You see the priorities. You see what we care about here in Kentucky, it's the bourbon," another man in line told WDRB.
Old Forester says it has sold out of all the anniversary bottles and won't have any more for the foreseeable future.
The distillery remains closed to tours due to coronavirus concerns, but the storefront remains open three days a week.
