Trying to ketchup to the hot dog eating champion.
A professional eater from Bowling Green, Kentucky, competed against Joey Chestnut on national TV on the 4th of July, according to a report by LEX18.
Bartley Weaver came in seventh in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
"I think it was a pretty good debut for me and I was just happy to be there," Weaver said. "It's the Super Bowl of competitive eating and at least I can say I've been there once."
He also has quite the resume. He was on a body builder TV show, worked as a Tennessee Titans mascot and was once a Kentucky State trooper.
