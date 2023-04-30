LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky annual 5k 'Run, Walk and Roll' returns Saturday, May 13.
Whether you walk, run, or roll 5k or 1 mile option is open for the whole family.
Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky is non-profit that focuses on helping those and their families impacted by brain injury.
This year families can register before midnight Sunday for $25 registration fee. The cost goes to $30 on May 1. For more information on how to sign up click here.
