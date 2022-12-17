LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m.
Authorities say that on Nov. 9, the two-month-old was brought to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with 17 bone fractures. When interviewed, the child's mother, Hayes, told officers the child had been in her custody most of the time, according to the sheriff's office.
At one point during the interview, Hayes stopped cooperating and requested an attorney.
Investigators say it was determined that the child's injuries were from "inflicted physical abuse."
Hayes was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree criminal abuse of a child and first-degree assault. She's currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
The child has been placed in the temporary custody of their grandparents.
As of the time of Hayes' arrest, the child continued to receive medical treatment. His or her current condition is not available.
