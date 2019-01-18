LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You're invited to explore the world of Lego this weekend at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
On Friday, artists were preparing for the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention. It runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Lego fans can chat with the artists who created the models as well as build their own models.
"My biggest one ever is right here, and this one took about 220 hours," said Jonathan Lopes, a Lego artist. "I started it in June one summer, and I finished it literally the night before the exhibit it was scheduled to be in."
There's even a Star Wars Zone where fans can use Lego Star Wars-themed bricks to re-create their favorite scenes from the movies.
Participants can also buy LEGO merchandise and goodies.
This will be the third time the convention is held in Louisville.
