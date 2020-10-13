LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bristol Bar & Grille reopened its newly-renovated location in the Highland with new decor, flooring and seating.
The restaurant on Bardstown Road also features several new menu items from Chef Edoardo Bacci, including smoked shrimp linguine, pan seared cod, chicken schnitzel, grilled chicken thighs and more.
Bristol is also renovating its east Louisville and downtown locations. The east Louisville restaurant, on Hurstbourne Parkway, is set to open later this month, and the downtown location, on West Main Street is expected to reopen later this year.
