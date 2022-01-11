LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is receiving $50,000 to ensure local families can visit the museum for free.
The museum in downtown Louisville launched its Community Access Membership program in December 2020. There are more than 3,200 households now registered for the free memberships for participants in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Women Infants Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program.
Brown-Forman pledged $30,000, while Genentech is giving $20,000 to support Community Access Memberships. Participants of the program receive the same benefits as other members with unlimited free access to the Kentucky Science Center for 12 months.
"Kentucky Science Center is committed to providing equitable access for families across Kentuckian and beyond to Do Science with us," Mike Norman, chief executive officer at the Kentucky Science Center, said in a news release. "We've always believed in the idea of 'Science for All' that science education should be available to everyone regardless of socioeconomic status or ability to pay."
Along with Brown-Forman and Genentech, GE Appliance, UPS and LG&E also support the program.
To apply, visit the KSC website or in-person at the ticket desk.
