SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officer Ron Tyler is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Tyler's personnel file includes this letter written by the Department of Corrections. In October, the DOC placed Tyler on "special leave with pay" for 60 working days. The letter says the special investigative leave allows the agency to investigate "allegations of misconduct, having inappropriate relationships with offenders on probation and parole in the Shepherdsville Probation and Parole Office for the past several months."
"Anytime we get any type of public official, and we get allegations of some type of corruption, it is concerning," said KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp with Post 4.
The letter says that Tyler is "cautioned that retaliation is prohibited." During the leave, he is not allowed to return back to the building.
When asked about the number of alleged female victims, Sharp said he couldn't comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
KSP says it started investigating in November, saying the allegations of official misconduct include sex allegations.
"We don't get hung up on timelines when it comes to investigating a case," Sharp said. "We want to interview everyone we can find, any types of evidence. Sometimes, it does take a little while."
The DOC says the investigation started after an allegation of officer misconduct and an internal investigation was launched. Tyler was then placed on investigative leave.
Corrections says Tyler is now in the process of being fired based on internal policy violations.
Tyler has not been charged and could not be reached for comment.
