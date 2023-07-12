$25 per hour? Teamsters look to end 'part-time poverty' at UPS

Teamsters Local 89 held a "practice picket" outside UPS Worldport on June 28, 2023. The union is holding demonstrations around the country as it threatens to walk out on Aug. 1 if an agreement is not reached on a new, five-year labor contract with UPS. The Teamsters represent about 340,000 rank-and-file UPS workers such as package handlers and package car drivers. (Photo by Chris Otts, WDRB News)