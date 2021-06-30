LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s biggest employer, UPS, is boosting the starting pay at its Worldport air hub from the current $14.50 per hour to at least $16.50, a reflection of the tight job market.
“We took a look at the market, and it’s very competitive out there,” UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said.
UPS said Wednesday that package handlers and data-entry workers called “admins” at Worldport, which is part of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, will receive the increases starting July 11.
At the same time, UPS is eliminating weekly attendance bonuses worth up to $425 that had been used as a short-term carrot to get people to stay on the job. The company will still pay a $50 bonus to employees who work the day shift on Sundays.
Starting July 11, night shift package handlers and admins (called ‘Next Day Air’) will earn at least $18.50 per hour, while those on the day shift (‘Second Day Air’) will earn at least $16.50. Package handlers load and unload trucks and airplanes.
UPS is mandated by its contract with the Teamsters union to increase its starting pay to $15 per hour on Aug. 1.
The higher base wages for Worldport are guaranteed through Jan. 15, 2022.
“At that point, we’ll take a look at market conditions and make a decision about what it might be going forward,” Mayer said.
Mayer added that UPS encourages unemployment recipients to take advantage of Gov. Andy Beshear’s $1,500 ‘back-to-work’ bonus.
In another step to ease hiring, UPS dropped the requirement of an in-person interview. Applicants still need to pass a TSA background check. Applications are processed entirely online https://www.jobs-ups.com/
“Right now, if you apply on a Wednesday, you should be working that following Monday,” Mayer said.