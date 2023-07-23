LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly four decades, the owners of a popular Middletown business are handing over the keys to a new owner.
"Time catches up with you and every year goes by and that's one less year you've got less and one more year you've got to deal with things," John Hassmann, former owner, said. "So we decided we wanted to do it but the key was to find someone who shared the same outlook on the business as a part of the community."
John and Sherry Hassmann officially sold their business A Taste of Kentucky last month to Karen Taylor.
The business sells locally-made crafts, treats, artwork, and home goods.
At one point the owners ran three locations around Louisville but decided to condense operations to just one store off Shelbyville Road during the pandemic.
Moving forward, Taylor said the business will still have much of the same feel and said the community has been welcoming of her new role.
