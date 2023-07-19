LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is preparing to shift its operations if UPS workers go on strike.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is holding out for a base wage of more than $20 per hour for the 330,000 rank-and-file UPS workers the union represents across the country. The union has pledged to strike starting Aug. 1 unless UPS agrees to a contract that the union’s leadership endorses.
If the strike happens, it would be the largest employer strike in U.S. history. The strike would impact businesses around the country that rely on UPS to ship goods.
From creations made out of old bourbon barrels to paintings of Commonwealth staples, A Taste of Kentucky in Middletown ships locally-made goods all over the country. The owners said they're doing what they can to be prepared for a UPS strike, which would impact its operations.
"Day in, day out we sell bourbon balls," said John Hassmann, former owner of the store. "We ship them all over the country."
The Sweet Kentucky treat, which is typically shipped by UPS, is just one of the store's many items that may soon be delivered in a different way.
"We do have other methods of shipping, USPS and FedEx," said Karen Taylor, owner of Taste of Kentucky. "We offer local delivery so that takes care of our local customers."
The business receives order through its retail store, its corporate office, website and Amazon, most of which require delivery.
"We're ramping up for the holiday and that's hundreds and hundreds of packages a day," Taylor said.
During the holiday season, Hassmann said they have about 30-40 people at a time working to package orders.
The store typically has one UPS pickup a day, and two or three during peak seasons.
"I think everybody that has a viable business with shipping has made arrangements with backup sources," Hassmann said.
Using a different shipping service could cost the store a bit more to keep its same-day shipping promise, but managers said their goal is to still keep it business as usual.
"We've been through this before," Hassmann said. "Over the 40 years we've had strikes, we've had threats of strikes, history tells us more likely there won't be."
Using a different shipping service could cost the business a little bit more to keep up, but store managers said they're hopeful a strike won't cause too much of a disruption. Owners are ready to roll out their backup plan if the strike happens on Aug. 1.
"Being new to the role, I am a little nervous. John says to just relax and it'll all work out the way it's supposed to, and I know it will," said Taylor. "We saw many years ago when a snow storm shut UPS down, it impacted the world. So I think there is a strike, all over the country will be impacted, but I'm hoping it will be short and sweet if it is."
