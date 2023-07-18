LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS employees are rallying in Louisville as the Aug. 1 deadline to reach a deal with management approaches. 

Officials with the Teamsters have promised a work stoppage if an agreement isn't reached by the deadline. 

Fred Zuckerman, the former president of Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville, was in Louisville Tuesday to rally with union workers at the Worldport global air hub. They're demanding leaders present a better deal and, "take care of their employees" in the pending labor contract.

Zuckerman told workers Tuesday that the deal is 90 percent done but the union is waiting for UPS to agree on some of the other demands. 

"We have an obligation in society to take care of other people, and I firmly believe this," Zuckerman said. "I believe UPS has got an obligation to take care of their employees -- the ones that are making them the money -- and they need to come and take care of these people. If they believe in that, we'll get the deal done."

Union officials said talks broke down on July 5. The union and UPS haven't communicated since, but another meeting later this month will be a good indicator of the possibility of a strike.

The Teamsters hope to reach an agreement with UPS by the end of July. Its labor contract covers 330,000 employees, including package handlers, delivery drivers and other rank-and-file workers across the country.

One big sticking point is the large part-time workforce at UPS and the salary increases those workers will receive. 

The Teamsters have walked out on UPS once before, for 15 days in August 1997. During that strike, UPS kept packages moving at a reduced pace. 

