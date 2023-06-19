LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cool relief during the summer is likely on the way for UPS workers, but not everyone will feel it.
The Teamsters Union has been pushing for more relief for UPS workers. One of those discussions — adding air conditioning systems to UPS delivery trucks.
UPS trucks aren't a rare sighting in Louisville.
"It's a hearty day and if you're looking for nine to five, this is not the job for you," said Julie Hancock.
Hancock has been delivering UPS packages for 28 years and has had three routes since she started. Her first route averaged anywhere from 150 to 190 stops a day with about 400 packages. Another route she had was 230 stops a day, also with about 400 packages. Now, she has what she called "a little country route" that makes her days "a little easier" than they used to be.
"I've worked in a day where we've had all four seasons in one day, you know you have snow and then you have rain and then it gets sunny and humid," Hancock said.
The average summer high temperature in Louisville is nearly 87 degrees. That's according to WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg.
"So every little thing that is added, that is going to help us to stay cool. It's great," said Hancock.
Just last week, the Teamsters Union and UPS reached a tentative agreement to add air conditioning to all UPS delivery trucks. But only to the ones purchased after Jan. 1 of 2024. Two fans would also be installed in trucks following ratification of a new contract.
"Air conditioning is a wonderful plus. It was like getting heat," Hancock said, as she reflected on the days before heat was even standard in the trucks.
Members of the Teamsters union voted Friday to strike if no agreement is reached with UPS by the time the current contract expires. In addition to staying cool, some big issues on the table are -- wages and scheduling.
In a statement, UPS said: "We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement that provides wins for our employees, the Teamsters, our company and our customers."
"I have to have faith in the system and I do in both sides. We have to trust the people that we have in place," Hancock said.
Following a long day of negotiating, Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said, “Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamster members in these vehicles will get the relief and protection they’ve been fighting for. The union’s entire national committee and our rank-and-filers should be commended for staying in this fight and making their priorities known to this company. We are here to protect more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters and get the best contract in the history of our union with this company. Today’s progress was a significant step towards a stronger new reality for so many workers and their families."
The tentative deal putting the union and the company one step closer to reaching an overall agreement on a new labor contract. The current contract expires August 1st.
