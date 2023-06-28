LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of UPS workers gathered outside the company's Worldport air hub in Louisville on Wednesday morning to "practice" picketing as the Teamsters union and the company enter crunch time in their high-profile contract talks.
The union, which represents about 340,000 package handlers, delivery drivers and other rank-and-file UPS workers, is holding similar demonstrations in cities across the U.S. ahead of a July 31 deadline.
The message for UPS, Teamsters Local 89 communications director Stephen Piercey told the crowd gathered on a grassy patch beside Grade Lane: "Here's what's coming for you if you don't get your s*** together."
RELATED: 'We're in for a fight' | UPS, Teamsters begin high-stakes contract talks
As the Teamsters gird their members for a potential fight, UPS has sought to cool the rhetoric and reassure investors that the shipping giant will avert a costly work stoppage.
“We are making steady progress in our negotiations with the Teamsters on a wide array of issues,” UPS spokeswoman Laura Holmberg said. “Even so, we are not surprised to see some union members making their voices heard.”
The Teamsters have vowed not to work beyond the July 31 expiration of their current five-year contract unless they get a favorable deal from the Atlanta-based shipper. They’ve struck UPS only once, in 1997, which lasted about two weeks.
After two months of talks, union and company negotiators in Washington D.C. are now tackling the meat of the contract: economic issues such as wages and benefits.
“We’re fighting for big things and tons of money. And we're not afraid to admit it,” Fred Zuckerman, the No. 2 official at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the longtime former president of the Louisville local, told Teamsters in a June 21 webinar. “UPS knows that we mean business.”
A work stoppage at UPS, which handles more than 20 million packages a day, would have wide economic implications.
“No one wants to do this, but UPS knows what they have to do to fix it,” Teamsters Local 89 President Avral Thompson told the crowd Wednesday. “… All indications are, this is going to be a stellar contract.”
This story will be updated.