LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Negotiations regarding the largest private-sector labor contract in the country broke down early Wednesday morning, with shipping giant UPS and the Teamsters union each accusing the other of walking away from the bargaining table.
The union representing 340,000 package handlers, delivery drivers and other UPS rank-and-file workers across the country has said its members will go on strike Aug. 1. While the union had said Wednesday was a key deadline, UPS said there is still time to resume talks.
The Teamsters' National Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the company's offer about 4 a.m. after marathon talks in Washington, D.C. during the July 4 holiday. The union said the offer did not address members' needs like better wages, pension benefits, and healthcare.
"UPS refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give," the union said.
UPS responded by saying that it did not walk away, but that the Teamsters union walked away from the bargaining table. The company is encouraging the union to return to the negotiations table.
Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien says, "This multi-billion dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers, they just don’t want to. UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road."
The UPS Teamsters contract expires July 31. Earlier, the union said the shipping company must offer acceptable terms for a five-year contract by July 5, so local unions could ratify the deal by August 1st.
The Teamsters said its made it clear that "UPS members will not work beyond the expiration of the current contract." In June, rank-and-file UPS Teamsters authorized a strike by an overwhelming 97 percent.
UPS said the Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on its industry-leading pay. It's asking for Teamsters to return to the table with a month left to negotiate.
In a statement, UPS said, "We’re proud of our offer. It delivers wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal."
