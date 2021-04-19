LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people are traveling, and now, you'll have more options at Louisville's airport.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport announced a new direct flight to Orlando for the summer travel season. American Airlines will start the service on June 5. The flights will only be on Saturdays.
It's just the latest direct flight destination out of Louisville coming this summer. Other locations include Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Savannah.
Louisville's airport is seeing the most travelers since the pandemic began in February 2020, but it is too soon to know when airlines will be at 100% capacity.
The airport has made more than $90 million in improvements, such as an upgraded rental car area and a high-tech lighting system to help with parking. And the facility plans to spend $75 million more on upgrades this year, including new boarding bridges, elevators, better-functioning escalators and more spacious gates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that travelers get a COVID-19 test before and after leaving for a trip and check travel restrictions. At the airport, the CDC wants travelers to keep at least 6 feet between those they're not traveling with. The airport has markers to help with that, and masks are also required.
