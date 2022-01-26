LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new market is set to make farm-to-table more accessible.
Ashbourne Farms broke ground on the 6,000 square foot Haymarket. It's located on River Road near Zorn Avenue on the site of the former Lebanese Country Club.
The Haymarket will feature an on-site urban garden and will sell fresh produce, bakery products, grab-and-go foods and meat.
There will also be an outdoor area for garden products and seasonal holiday items.
“Haymarket at Ashbourne Farms will bring energy and vibrance, as well as an appreciation of locally sourced foods to the community,” said Austin Musselman, third generation steward of Ashbourne Farms, in a release. “It will offer residents an opportunity to support local businesses, learn more about local agriculture and perhaps inspire a growing movement towards sustainable food sourcing.”
Ashbourne Farms was founded in La Grange, Kentucky in 1937. The new market will be open every day of the week. Officials say Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms will open in winter 2023.
For more info, go to the Ashbourne Farms website.
