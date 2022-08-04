LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is expanding its internet service in Bardstown.
According to a news release, AT&T has new availability of AT&T Fiber to nearly 500 customer locations in parts of Bardstown for residential and small businesses.
"At both the state and local levels, we are working to identify opportunities to support the expansion of high-speed connectivity in communities across the commonwealth, and this type of investment from AT&T is exactly what keeps our communities competitive and prepared for growth and opportunities in today’s economy,” State Senator Jimmy Higdon said in a news release.
The expanded network gives more customers access to fast home internet.
