LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is building its first hybrid emergency room and urgent care center in Kentucky in Jeffersontown.
Baptist Health officials broke ground Thursday morning on the facility, which will be located just off Interstate 64 at the corner of Blankenbaker and Bluegrass parkways.
The two-story facility is a partnership with Intuitive Health and will also include a primary care practice on the second floor.
"This ER and urgent care model is designed to simplify how patients access as i mentioned before but also reduces the out of pocket expenses for our patients. when patients come in they are triaged correctly and appropriately at the time of service and therefore are billed that way either urgent or emergent and that really does lower the cost," said Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman.
Baptist Health is also opening a hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic in Jeffersonville next year.
Construction on the facility is expected to take approximately nine months and open in January 2023.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.