LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular nightclub in downtown Louisville is up for sale.
Barbarella Louisville was listed at $2 million on Monday by Gant Hill & Associates. The nightclub at 116 E. Main St. closed in mid-March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and only reopened briefly last July before closing once again, according to its Facebook page.
No formal announcement about a closure has been made.
Barbarella opened in 2017 not far from Whiskey Row. It is named after the 1968 film "Barbarella," starring Jane Fonda.
Billed as downtown's "premier video dance dive," the club hosted weekly themed dance parties with music videos projected on screens.
"Grits 'n Gravy" Thursdays had a mix of classic soul, Motown, rock and disco music. "Footloose" Fridays played a mix of 80s music, with "Brand New Retro" Saturdays for new and classic indie/electro music. The club also hosted other theme nights, such as "Emo Night," and 90s- and 00s-themed nights. They also hosted dance parties dedicated to certain musicians, such as Lizzo and Prince.
In addition to its themed dance nights, Barbarella hosted drag shows, costume parties and local DJs. It also offered live music, karaoke and billiards.
Spanning more than 10,000 square feet, the historic three-story building that housed Barbarella was built in 1888, according to the real estate listing.
