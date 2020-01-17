LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A bill aimed at ending the required sale of cleaner-burning reformulated gasoline in the Louisville area took a step forward in the state legislature this week.
The measure championed by Rep. Jason Nemes, a Republican from eastern Jefferson County, would direct the state environment cabinet and the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District to study the cost and benefits of so-called RFG and alternative ways to reduce pollution.
The resolution also directs the agencies to draft language that would eliminate RFG from the state’s air pollution control plan with the federal government depending on the results of the analysis. The resolution also asks Gov. Andy Beshear to petition the federal government to opt-out of RFG if suitable alternatives are found.
The resolution cleared a committee and now awaits action on the House floor.
Kentucky opted-in to the RFG requirement in the mid-1990s to satisfy a federal requirement to reduce ozone pollution. RFG is required in Jefferson County and in parts of Oldham and Bullitt counties, primarily along Interstate 65 and Interstate 71 near the Jefferson County lines.
The cleaner-burning fuel is more expensive than regular gasoline. The exact cost difference is difficult to say.
Nemes said on Twitter on Thursday that RFG adds 16 cents to 26 cents per gallon.
The Louisville Air Pollution Control District said in a statement that it’s already studying local ozone emissions that it has formed a “stakeholder” group of community members “to help build consensus around our efforts – especially voluntary ones – to meet the new federal ozone standard.
“RFG is one of many tools that will be on the table as the stakeholder group does its work,” the district said.