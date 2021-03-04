LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers could soon pass a bill that would help craft breweries get more of their beer into stores, bars and restaurants.
The state currently requires alcohol sales go through a distributor. But the bill would allow craft breweries to sell up to 2,500 barrels a year directly to businesses.
The bill is aimed at helping breweries grow and giving customers more access to their products. It passed a House committee Wednesday and now faces its final hurdle: a vote on the House floor.
