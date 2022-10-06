LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Biscuit Belly closed its restaurant near Iroquois Park.
The company said on Facebook this week that it permanently closed its Colonial Gardens store because of lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biscuit Belly said it had high hopes for this location and the redevelopment of the property when it opened in 2020. But the store has recently struggled with the increased costs of food and goods, higher utilities and the ongoing labor shortage.
Biscuit Bellys' other locations in NuLu and St. Matthews are still open, with another planned in Middletown.
