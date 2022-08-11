LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Board & You Cafe opened Thursday morning in Norton Commons.
The restaurant has a 30-foot bar, catering menus, grab-and-go options and a private event space.
The owners call it "bistro meets charcuterie," promising aesthetically pleasing food, premier tastings and quality service.
It's on Meeting Street in the heart of Norton Commons and opens daily at 10 a.m. It's closed on Sundays.
"It's a super nice, relaxed, healthy lunch, early dinner option," owner Zack Flanagan said. "We're super excited to be here. We've been working on the menu for quite some time now."
This location is the latest restaurant for Zack and Sean Flanagan, who opened Board & You Custom Charcuterie in New Albany and expanded it next door with a bistro and wine bar.
