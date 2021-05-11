LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee bar is now open in Buechel.
Mayor Greg Fischer helped cut the ribbon Tuesday on the Brew & Sip Coffee Bar on Shepherdsville Road.
The owners originally started with a catering company and hosted pop-ups. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to switch their business model and open a permanent location.
"We were doing pop-ups and curbside for a while because it kind of operated like a restaurant and catering, and we decided ... the community needs something else," owner Latoya Cook Bradley said. "And so literally we just spinned. You have to spin fast. You can't wait. You got to be like on roller skates and you got to make it work, and if it doesn't work, you need to pivot again."
The business is thanking the community for its support, saying sales have doubled.
