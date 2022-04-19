LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brown-Forman Foundation is making a multimillion-dollar investment in five west Louisville organizations.
A crowd gathered Tuesday morning at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, where the Brown Forman Foundation announced a $50 million investment.
Here's the breakdown:
- $5 million for AMPED
- $10 million for the Louisville Central Community Center
- $5 million for the Louisville Urban League
- $10 million for Simmons College of Kentucky
- $20 million for the West End School
It's the foundation's largest investment since 2018.
The five organizations said they'll use the funds to advance educational opportunities ranging from early childhood through adult learning. They said the money will give young people in west Louisville a more equitable life.
"If we want to bring in the best to our city, we must build up the best for our city," said Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College. "This money is helping to build up the best to bring in the best, because you can never attract eagles if your institutions are chicken coops."
The organizations will use the money to directly impact west Louisville students and provide the necessary tools to succeed.
For example, Simmons College plans to use their money to develop a teacher education program that produces licensed secondary school teachers.
The Brown-Forman Foundation will split $50 million among five organizations over the next 10 years.
