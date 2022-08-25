SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination.
The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses.
"People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown Shelbyville."
Eaton said there's a lot in the works in the future that should have people excited. The city has invested more than $11 million in the downtown area over the past four years, including a new plaza on 6th Street and a conference and welcome center on 7th Street.
Renderings in the old Biagi's on Main Street show the possibility of a brewery with a dog-friendly patio.
"When someone invests in their community, they want to invest as well," Eaton said. "They see that there's a partnership there."
More bourbon could be the next big addition. The city is calling a special council meeting to agree on a partnership with IJW Whiskey Company to build a distillery in Shelbyville.
"We're excited about this opportunity, and there's been a lot of steps that we've needed to take," Eaton said.
A hotel is also being built on the road to Jeptha Creed Distillery off Interstate 64.
"We're very fortunate, and we're excited about the opportunities that's going to come here in the future," Eaton said.
