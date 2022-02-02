LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Wish-Bone salad dressings are being recalled because they may have something in them that's not on the label.
Wish-Bone's parent company, Conagra, is recalling the "Chunky Blue Cheese" and "Thousand Island" salad dressings.
The company said the dressings may have egg in them, which could pose a serious risk to anyone with allergies.
For an exact list of recalled products, click here. Conagra said if you have any of the dressings in question to throw them away.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.