LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is opening in Lexington in September.
Tuk Tuk Snack Shop, a Sri Lankan Southern restaurant, plans to open on Sept. 22. It will be Chef Sam Fore's first brick-and-mortar restaurant.
According to a news release, Fore began her culinary career with pop-ups in 2016. She was recognized as a finalist for Best Chef: Southeast for the 2023 James Foundation Awards.
The restaurant will feature Sri Lankan techniques with classic southern dishes like sandwiches, big snacks, sides, bakery items and desserts.
Tuk Tuk Snack Shop is located at 124 Malabu Drive. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays. On Sundays, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays.
