LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is still open for Louisville's SummerWorks program, which is now in its 13th year, but the deadline is fast approaching.
SummerWorks helps Louisville's youth by connecting them with supportive networks and career opportunities. As part of the program, companies like UPS, GE, and Humana hire people between the ages of 16 and 21 as summer employees.
In the last 12 years, the program has helped place nearly 8,000 people in jobs.
SummerWorks Director Chris Locke joined WDRB Mornings Friday to talk about the many different career opportunities available this year.
"SummerWorks is about exposure, and there are a lot of opportunities," Locke said. "We work with both the private sector and the non-profit public sector. And so when young people go to SummerWorks.org and sign up they can look at the number of opportunities, once they're registered."
Locke said the program also offers a work and learn aspect. "We work with U of L where somebody who might be interested in becoming a researcher is able to work with a professional researcher at the University of Louisville during the summer, on everything from brain research and on."
All of the jobs in the SummerWorks program are paid positions. "Individuals who work in these non-profit and private sector opportunities, we pay $12 an hour for six weeks," Locke said. "And you can work up to 180 hours. In the private sector, those wages may range from $14 to $21."
Locke said the jobs in the SummerWorks program can lead to other opportunities after the program ends. "You might be invited back for a co-op. Or we do have individuals who have been invited back after they graduate from college and are hired on full-time."
Applicants from low-income homes or those who face other barriers to success are prioritized for job matches.
For more information and to sign up, click here. Once registration is complete, all of the job and internship opportunities will be visible. At least 2,000 positions are up for grabs.
The deadline to register is June 2.
