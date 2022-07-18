LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville area residents can enjoy gourmet burgers at a special low price this week.
Louisville Burger Week runs from July 18-24. This sixth Louisville Burger Week is presented by The Kentucky Beef Council.
Louisville area restaurants are calling this the largest burger-themed restaurant week to date. Guests have the chance to enjoy discounted $6-$7 gourmet burgers (pricing will be listed on the app) as well as Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features for seven days.
It's an opportunity for customers to enjoy the food, support local restaurants and try new places.
You can download the official Louisville Burger Week app in either Google Play or the Apple Store.
If you check in at four or more locations, you'll be entered to win $250 in gift cards as well as an "Ultimate Grill Out," courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council.
Consumers will also be able to earn points towards a second grand prize of $250 in gift cards throughout the week by checking into participating restaurants.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Burger Week and the list of participating restaurants.
