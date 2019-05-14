LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Would you try spaghetti pizza?
Domino's is hoping that you will -- at least if you live in New Zealand.
The pizza giant has teamed up with food manufacturer Wattie's to launch a new, limited-edition "Hawaiian Spaghetti Pizza." The pizza features canned pasta, pineapple chunks, glazed ham and mozzarella cheese and will cost $7.99.
"This is no joke!" Domino's New Zealand posted on Facebook. "We've officially added Hawaiian SPAGHETTI pizza to our menu for a limited time only, with help from our friends at Wattie's NZ! (no April Fools this time)."
Comments on the post were mostly positive.
"I have made my own pizzas using spaghetti and pineapple ..love it!" posted Raine Walton.
"How long is this around for!! So so keen, thanks for listening Domino’s!!!" posted Jessica Vance.
"Why stop at spaghetti??? BAKED BEANS ON PIZZA 🍕 I SAY!!!!" said Traci Johannessen.
But not everyone was on board with the pasta creation.
"Ummm no thanks, spaghetti doesn't belong on a pizza!!" said Rosie Matthew.
"I'd rather lick the floor of a bus," added Tom Flynn.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.