LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience unveiled its first rye whiskey Tuesday morning in downtown Louisville.
Square 6 High-Rye Rye Whiskey is the second offering in the Evan Williams Square 6 craft series.
Square 6 pays homage to the plot of land on Main Street where Evan Williams opened Kentucky’s first commercial distillery in 1783, where the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience sits today.
"We measure out the grain bills by hand. We run our stills by hand," said Jodie Filiatreau, artisanal distiller at Heaven Hill. "We take our proofing by hydrometers, test it and make all of our cuts by hand. It's truly a handmade product. And when you do that, it's a labor of love."
In a news release Tuesday, Heaven Hill said the mashbill of 51% rye, 35% corn and 14% malted barley gives the product the "high-rye" name.
You can buy the new craft whiskey at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience at 528 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville.
