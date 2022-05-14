LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbeque spot celebrated its grand reopening of its restaurant in Fairdale.
Shack in the Back has served customers from a food truck for the past two years, but now has a new space of its own. Shack in the Back BBQ sat behind a Circle K in Fairdale for 15 years until the property was sold last September.
The new 4,600 square-foot facility features a rustic log cabin feel, with indoor and outdoor seating. Owners said the new catering kitchen will give them the room to continue to grow and serve customers.
"It's been phenomenal," Becky Dorton with Shack in the Back BBQ said. "We've had a great turnout, it's been such a success. From our old buildings to here, we've been out there in the food truck, and we're just excited to be back in the new building."
Restaurant owners said they were given 12 days notice once the property was sold to Circle K to vacate the previous location. Shortly after, the shack was demolished.
Shack in the Back is donating 10% of opening night proceeds to an organization that works with service members and veterans to prevent suicide.
The restaurant is located on West Manslick and Mitchell Hill roads in Fairdale.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.