FAIRDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville barbeque joint is temporarily serving out of its food truck to try and get by while its new location under goes renovations.
Shack in the Back BBQ sat behind a Circle K in Fairdale for 15 years until the property was abruptly sold this September. Restaurant owners said they were given 12 days notice about the property being sold to Circle K, and shortly after, the shack was demolished.
Jennifer King and Teylor Thompson are catering specialists and help with day-to-day operations. The two said it was a whirlwind.
"I think we've all come together pretty well working as a team to make it happen," Thompson said. "We've had rough patches, but that's going to be anywhere."
Here's a look at the demolition…more than a decade of memories gone.
The old Forcht Bank on Manslick Road is being renovated into the new location, but the opening date is pending some HVAC parts.
"We're waiting on a part to get everything together and going, and I do think it has to do with COVID to get supplies to us," King said.
The new location won't have a drive-thru, but it will have a full bar and be three times the size of the old location. It is expected to open at the beginning of December.
The food truck is open for both lunch and dinner in the meantime.
