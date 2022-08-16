LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants across Kentucky are offering special farm-to-table dishes as part of "Farm Fresh Days."
Farm Fresh Days was created in 2021 to support local restaurants, while also raising awareness of the local farm-fresh ingredients at them.
"The promotion was so well-received that we brought it back for 2022," Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. "These restaurants have a proven track record of using locally-grown and raised ingredients from Kentucky farms.
"Summer is the perfect time to get out and enjoy a delicious Kentucky Proud meal while supporting local businesses and our farm families."
Several local restaurants are participating through Aug. 22, including Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe, Bristol Bar and Grille, Proof on Main, In Season Harvest Kitchen and others. To see the full list of restaurants and menus, click here.
