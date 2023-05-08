LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A market with farm-to-table offerings has reopened for the summer season.
Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms reopened its drive-thru on Monday. It's located at 3020 River Road, near Zorn Avenue on the site of the former Lebanese Country Club.
Haymarket offers on-site urban garden, sells fresh produce, bakery products and grab-and-go foods and meat.
The market is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ashbourne Farms was founded in La Grange, Kentucky, in 1937.
For more info, go to the Ashbourne Farms website.
