LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shipment of Final Four swag was unpacked Wednesday morning at the JD Becker on Hurstbourne Parkway.

There are a few different styles and colors, and hats will also be available soon.

JD Becker said it's already preparing for the Cards to win the whole thing.

"We'll definitely have in more championship shirts when they win," said Lindsey Goodman, a manager at JD Becker. "*When* they win. Yep!"

The other JD Becker on Outer Loop also has Final Four shirts available, and they cost $25 apiece.

Louisville plays South Carolina in the first national semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.

