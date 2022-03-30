LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shipment of Final Four swag was unpacked Wednesday morning at the JD Becker on Hurstbourne Parkway.
There are a few different styles and colors, and hats will also be available soon.
JD Becker said it's already preparing for the Cards to win the whole thing.
Final Four t-shirts are out. @JohnWDRB and @rickbozich on the way to Minneapolis for full coverage. @UofLWBB pic.twitter.com/Mp7DE25Pxw— Tom Lane (@TomLaneWDRB) March 30, 2022
"We'll definitely have in more championship shirts when they win," said Lindsey Goodman, a manager at JD Becker. "*When* they win. Yep!"
The other JD Becker on Outer Loop also has Final Four shirts available, and they cost $25 apiece.
Louisville plays South Carolina in the first national semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.
