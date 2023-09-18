LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An abandoned shopping plaza in a once bustling area near Fort Knox is coming down to make room for new development.
Redmar Plaza has sat vacant for around 20 years, becoming an eyesore for some in Radcliff. It consists of two buildings totaling roughly 175,000 square feet.
Julie Debibar has worked at Helen's Flowers for years, and her neighbors in Redmar Plaza have been gone for just as long.
"Had a lot of good memories and a lot of stores in there when we were growing up," Debibar said.
The 24-acre property on Wilson Road was recently purchased by the city of Radcliff for $2.25 million.
"This has really been kind of a clogged artery for the growth here on the north end of our city," Radcliff Mayor JJ Duvall said. "Of course being right outside the gates of Fort Knox it's time we do something to get economic development going."
Currently, wood paneling lines the few remaining walls as mold grows throughout the ceiling. Potential development of the plaza stalled during the pandemic.
A developer would like to bring two hotels, a 160-unit apartment complex, retail and office space to the spot.
"It's pretty much a major eyesore for the parking last couple years because there's just nothing to see," Debibar said.
The city received a tax increment financing (TIF) last September to help with the demolition and redevelopment. Once completed, the project is expected to cost nearly $90 million.
"We've been working at this for many years so we are finally glad to be here," Duvall said.
With the addition of Fort Knox's Wilson Road Gate, commercial traffic has slowed for Debibar's business.
"Hopefully with the new businesses coming in that will change, our business hours will change, we'll get more staff, that'd be great," Debibar said.
It's a plan that could bring new businesses to the area, not only for visitors but for people who live and work in Radcliff.
"Whether it's a car dealership or a new convention center or hotels, apartments, anything like that, something that needs to take place of the old ghost town that's sitting there right now," Debibar said.
The first part of the plaza will be taken down Tuesday night. The larger part is expected to come down sometime next spring or summer.
