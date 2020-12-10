RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff is finding ways to grow in spite of economic hits from the pandemic.
The city secured two new developments this week inside the Millpond Business Park.
"I think the next 10 years, you'll see a drastically different Radcliff," Mayor JJ Duvall said. "During the time of this pandemic, to have a company, two companies, look at Millpond Business Park and make that their home, we are very excited."
Cumberland Products out of LaRue County is coming to the park, along with Prime Construction Rentals of Louisville. The businesses will join the existing Ruffle Girl factory inside the development.
Duvall said the city tried to expand the property in recent years and ramped up efforts just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"We became a little bit more aggressive over the past year to try to recruit and show companies that we will work with you, we want you here, and we're gonna do what it takes to get you to develop here," he said.
The city offers incentives like utility work and money to offset construction costs. With 100 acres still untouched, city leaders are hoping more businesses relocate there.
And Millpond is one of two major developments in Radcliff. The city is also moving ahead on redeveloping Redmar Plaza, just outside the gates of Fort Knox, to transform the abandoned site into hotels, restaurants and greenspace.
"We're competing against 400 other cities here in Kentucky, and so to stand out and have these companies willing to invest in us, it's important that we invest in them," Duvall said.
Residents can expect a revitalization of Radcliff over the next decade, Duvall said.
"Economic development is not something that happens overnight," he said.
