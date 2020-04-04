LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The founder of Texas Roadhouse is giving most of his yearly salary to his employees.
Kent Taylor, the head of the Louisville-based company, said he will give his paychecks and bonuses to the company's employees until next year.
Taylor made the move to help the company's workers who are facing difficult financial situations.
"We are a people company that serves steaks. So, obviously taking care of our people is number one," he said. "It was really important to take care of them to me. So, that is why I did it."
Taylor said the COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge to hit the restaurant industry.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.