LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new furniture store has opened in southern Indiana.
Furniture Fair is now open in the Green Tree Mall on East Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.
The furniture and mattress store and outlet offers sofas, dining sets and more.
The showroom is open every day of the week. You can also schedule an appointment online in advance.
It's the first Furniture Fair in Indiana. There's also a store in Louisville on Taylorsville Road.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.