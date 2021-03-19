LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three locally-owned Louisville hotels are hosting a hospitality job fair on Monday, March 22.
The Galt House, Crowne Plaza and downtown Embassy Suites are trying to fill dozens of jobs. The three hotels, which are part of the AJS Hotels family, will be accepting applications and hiring on-the-spot at the job fair on March 22 at the Crowne Plaza from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
"We are seeing an uptick in business, and we're really hoping to bring in some new people for a variety of different departments. We want good attitudes, and people who are upbeat," said Lance Flint, the HR Generalist with the Crowne Plaza.
The available positions include cooks, bartenders, barbacks, banquet servers, hosts and hostesses, banquet setup, servers, security, housekeeping, lifeguards, valets, front office workers, engineering, maintenance, and more.
The starting rate is $11 per hour, but different positions could pay $15 or more based on experience. The hotels are also hiring both full-time and part-time positions and can be flexible with hours depending on an applicant's needs. Experience is not required, because training will be provided upon being hired.
"But there are going to be a few positions where we would like previous experience," said Flint. "Of course, if we're going to be doing something like lifeguarding, or valet driving, or maintenance -- we definitely want to see a little bit of experience. But for the most part with entry-level positions, we'll be able to train people."
Staff will be available on Monday to help people fill out applications and conduct interviews on the spot. Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes to the job fair, but it is not a requirement. People can also submit applications beforehand through the company's website.
After deep cuts and layoffs in the hospitality industry last year, the three hotels are seeing an increased demand now, which is fueling the hiring spree.
"So we're starting to see an uptick in people wanting to come back to experience that tourism, to experience that urban bourbon trail, to get out there and enjoy themselves again. And we just want to provide a quality experience for that," said Flint.
Flint said hiring new workers in a post-pandemic world has changed. Applicants are expecting a lot more out of their employers when it comes to safe work environments, he said.
"There is a lot of trepidation out there," Flint said about applying to new jobs. "And I can tell you right off the bat, our hotel company AJS Hotels has done a great job about being diligent with Healthy at Work environments."
Flint added that the hotels are dedicated to providing a great experience for not only their guests but their workers as well.
The job fair will be at the Crowne Plaza at 830 Phillips Lane in Louisville. Click here to learn more about the positions available.
