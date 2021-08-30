LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. plans to award two scholarships for its upcoming GLIDE program in Indianapolis.
According to a news release, GLIDE is an annual, invitation-only executive program for regional business and community leaders and elected officials. The 2021 trip to Indianapolis presented by Norton Healthcare will be the 36th event. The focus of this year’s trip is maximizing economic development and advancing equity.
Each scholarship pays $2,000 of the $2,500 registration cost of the program, which includes transportation, lodging, meals, and programming. Professionals from across the region are encouraged to apply.
This year's event will be held Oct. 27-29, and will focus on building economic development and equity.
"These scholarships will eliminate financial barriers and allow two outstanding members of our community to lead change in Greater Louisville by observing best practices in another city," said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of GLI.
Applications are being accepted through Sept. 10, and will be reviewed by an independent selection committee. Recipients will be notified by Sept. 20. Selections will be based on the candidate's merit and ability to bring unique and diverse perspectives to the trip.
