LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greyhound station in downtown Louisville is up for sale.
The property is at the corner of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Seventh Street.
An online listing for the property shows that the sale is pending right now -- and the sale price is just over $3 million.
A spokesperson for the company says Greyhound has been marketing the property, and there are plans to relocate in the area.
Greyhound says service will not be disrupted by the sale or the move.
