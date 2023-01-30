LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is brewing in the Highlands.
Haraz Coffee House opened its second Louisville location at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue. The name comes from the mountains in Yemen, where the coffee beans are grown.
The new location was previously a bank, but it has since been transformed into a space featuring original art with Middle Eastern roots.
Haraz serves coffee, tea, desserts and light snacks. The first location in Louisville is on Fourth Street next to the Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville.
