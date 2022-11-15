LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A taste of the Middle East has arrived in downtown Louisville.
Haraz Coffeehouse opened Tuesday on South 4th Street, near Broadway. The shop serves authentic Yemeni coffee.
The coffee beans are brought from 10,000 miles away in the Haraz Mountain region of Yemen, where the owners said coffee was first discovered.
"They're organic," said Deen Gellani, regional manager of the coffeehouse. "They're not commercialized. They're not in a factory. They're sundried. That process takes about six months. And that's what sets us apart from other coffee shops."
The coffeehouse is currently open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
A second location is expected to open soon on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.
