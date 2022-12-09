ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular sweet spot in Elizabethtown is closing down in just a few days.
Hole Lotta Love Donuts announced on Facebook Friday morning that it will go out of business on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The post mentions a tough financial reality, saying for several months sales were below normal operating costs and that could not be sustained any longer.
The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities.
"We are giving opportunities to people with special abilities, as we reference them," said co-owner Jon Anderson in an interview with WDRB News in April.
The post mentions that the donut shop will have extended hours on Dec. 11 and will be open that day until 5 p.m.
